There's Never A Dull Moment With Priyanka Chopra Around, As These Pics Prove

Highlights
- Priyanka promoted her film on shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and James Cord
- Isn't It Romantic? releases on February 14 in the US
- In India, the film will stream on Netflix starting February 28
Priyanka Chopra, currently on promotion duty for Isn't It Romantic? which releases tomorrow in the US, shared happy pictures from her work diary on Instagram. Priyanka took her third Hollywood film to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden and snippets from both the shows are proof that there's never a dull moment with Piyanka Chopra around. Rebel Wilson, the lead star of Isn't It Romantic?, also kept Priyanka company on James Corden's show. In one of the pictures from the show, Priyanka, dressed in a fancy black outfit, stood on the other side of an egg-smashed makeshift glass wall with a cocktail in her hand. We wonder what this segment was all about.
Take a look at pictures from Isn't It Romantic? promotions:
Earlier this week, Priyanka attended the world premiere of Isn't It Romantic? with her singer husband Nick Jonas as her plus one. On Instagram, Priyanka shared a lovely post for co-star Rebel Wilson, which won our hearts.
"Happiness and love all around. So proud of you, Rebel Wilson. It's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish Isn't It Romantic? the best!" read an excerpt from Priyanka Chopra's lengthy post.
Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you
In India, Isn't It Romantic? will stream on Netflix starting February 28.