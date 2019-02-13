There's Never A Dull Moment With Priyanka Chopra Around, As These Pics Prove

Priyanka Chopra on The Late Late Show With James Corden. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka promoted her film on shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and James Cord Isn't It Romantic? releases on February 14 in the US In India, the film will stream on Netflix starting February 28

Priyanka Chopra, currently on promotion duty for Isn't It Romantic? which releases tomorrow in the US, shared happy pictures from her work diary on Instagram. Priyanka took her third Hollywood film to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden and snippets from both the shows are proof that there's never a dull moment with Piyanka Chopra around. Rebel Wilson, the lead star of Isn't It Romantic?, also kept Priyanka company on James Corden's show. In one of the pictures from the show, Priyanka, dressed in a fancy black outfit, stood on the other side of an egg-smashed makeshift glass wall with a cocktail in her hand. We wonder what this segment was all about.

Take a look at pictures from Isn't It Romantic? promotions:

Earlier this week, Priyanka attended the world premiere of Isn't It Romantic? with her singer husband Nick Jonas as her plus one. On Instagram, Priyanka shared a lovely post for co-star Rebel Wilson, which won our hearts.

"Happiness and love all around. So proud of you, Rebel Wilson. It's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish Isn't It Romantic? the best!" read an excerpt from Priyanka Chopra's lengthy post.

In India, Isn't It Romantic? will stream on Netflix starting February 28.