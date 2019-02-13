Guess What Nick Jonas Compared Priyanka Chopra To In This Pic?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic?. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka posted the image with a romantic caption Nick Jonas' comment will make you ROFL Isn't It Romantic? releases on February 14 in the US

Priyanka Chopra's post from the premiere of her of soon-to-release film Isn't It Romantic? was served a yummy comment, courtesy her singer husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Instagrammed a picture which shows Nick Jonas looking at her (slightly out of focus) as she posed for the camerapersons on the red carpet of the premiere. She wrote: "Find someone who looks at you like that." Isn't It Romantic? Well, Nick Jonas' comment can give some perspective. He commented on the post: "Looking like a snack," along with a hungry smile emoticon. Lol. Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the world premiere of Isn't It Romantic?, which is Priyanka's third Hollywood film.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

And here's the comment from Nick Jonas:

Isn't It Romantic? is headlined by Rebel Wilson and it also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The film opens in cinemas on February 14 in the US while in India the film stream on Netflix starting February 28.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has completely thrown herself into the promotion duty for Isn't It Romantic?, for which she made stopovers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from promotions diary on Instagram, all of which spell F.U.N:

After Isn't It Romantic?, Priyanka Chopra will shift her focus on Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, which is directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka co-produces the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The Sky Is Pink also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.