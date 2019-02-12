How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Plan To Spend Valentine's Day Amidst Busy Schedules

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her film Isn't It Romantic? (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Priyanka is currently busy promoting Isn't It Romantic? She will reportedly fly to London soon to join Nick Priyanka and Nick's V-Day celebrations will reportedly be in London

Amidst their super-packed schedules, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are looking forward to Valentine's Day celebrations this week. Priyanka will reportedly fly out of Los Angeles to join Nick in London, stated a report in Extra. "I'm going to be in London, because Nick is going to be working in London so I am going in for two days to hang out," Extra quoted Priyanka as saying. The actress was speaking at a promotional event for her upcoming film Isn't It Romantic?, when she told Extra: "I'm not a believer that you need a day to tell someone you love them, but it's always nice to hear it." The 36-year-old actress, who is busy with promotional duties of the film, added that as per their work schedules, they couldn't have spent the day together but they managed to squeeze in some time to be together.

"We didn't put too much pressure on it. We're not supposed to be together this Valentine's Day because I was working in LA and he in London, but things moved so I am glad we can spend that time together. The pressure does not exist. He's thoughtful and sweet all the time," Extra quoted Priyanka as saying. Priyanka and Nick had a destination wedding in Jodhpur in December and this will be their first Valentine's Day celebrations post wedding.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Priyanka Chopra shared the secret behind how they always slice out time for each other amidst their busy schedules. "We both are extremely working people. We both love our jobs extremely and are big workaholics but at the same time we know we need to prioritise each other. As you have seen we fly across the world even if it's for a day we just meet each other and do that while prioritising our works."

Priyanka co-stars with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth in Isn't It Romantic?. In India, fans can watch Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic? on Netflix February 28 onwards. In Bollywood, Priyanka has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar.