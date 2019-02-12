Priyanka Chopra Attends Isn't It Romantic? Premiere With Nick Jonas. 'Proud Of My Beautiful, Talented Wife,' He Posts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic? (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "You are the best hubby," read Priyanka's reply Priyanka looked stunning in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown Isn't It Romantic? is headlined by Rebel Wilson

At the premiere of Isn't It Romantic? in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as the couple arrived at the venue, glimpses of which were shared by Priyanka on her Instagram stories and have also been curated by several fan clubs. They kissed each other on the red carpet before Priyanka joined the film's cast for a photo op. For Priyanka, Nick wrote, "Proud of my beautiful and talented wife and the entire cast and crew of Isn't It Romantic?. Everyone should go see this movie." To which, she replied, "You are the best hubby." At the premiere, Priyanka looked stunning in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown, which she accentuated with a pair of diamond studs.

Here's what Nick Jonas wrote for Priyanka and team Isn't It Romantic?.

Inside Isn't It Romantic? premiere with Priyanka and Nick.

Isn't It Romantic? is Priyanka's third Hollywood film. She debuted in the industry in 2017 with Baywatch and later followed it up with 2018's A Kid Like Jake. In Isn't It Romantic?, Priyanka plays the role of Isabella, a yoga ambassador. The film is headlined by Rebel Wilson, who features in the role of an architect named Natalie.

Watch the trailer of Isn't It Romantic? here. The film also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

Isn't It Romantic? opens in American theatres on February 13 and the film will stream on Netflix in India from February 28.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in December. The lavish ceremony was followed by three wedding receptions in India.

On the work front, after Isn't It Romantic?, Priyanka will be next seen in Hindi film The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently signed up for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sequel.