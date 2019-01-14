Priya Prakash Varrier, 'Big Fan' Of Ranveer Singh, Wanted To Star In Simmba

Priya Prakash Varrier shared this picture with Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I wanted to become a part of Simmba: Priya Ranveer told Priya that he really 'liked her wink' Priya is debuting in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an Internet sensation last year with a wink, said she wanted to be part of Ranveer Singh's latest blockbuster film Simmba, reports news agency IANS. Before Sara Ali Khan's name was finalised for Simmba, rumour had it that Priya will star opposite Ranveer. "I wanted to become a part of Simmba. There were lots of rumours that I was part of Simmba but I wish that was true because I am a great fan of Ranveer Singh," Priya Prakash Varrier told the press at the trailer launch of her upcoming Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow in Mumbai on Sunday, reports IANS

Over the weekend, Priya also attended a special screening of Vicky Kaushal's Uri. Stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Simmba director Rohit Shetty and others were also present at the screening.

"At the screening of Uri, I told Ranveer that 'I am a big fan of yours' and then he told me that 'I really liked your wink' which was overwhelming for me," Priya said, IANS reports.

Last year, a video clip of Priya, from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love, went insanely viral. The Internet was smitten with her wink.

Here's a refresher.

Meanwhile, asked about how was her meeting with the Bollywood stars, Priya Prakash Varrier said, "It was the very first time that I was meeting all these people, so it was very new to me. I had a really great time watching Uri. It's a really nice movie."

"It was very sweet of Vicky Kaushal to invite me at the screening of his film. I got to talk to many people and they were really sweet and welcoming to me, so it was an overwhelming feeling to be there," she added.

Priya and Vicky Kaushal also recreated a scene from her film Oru Adaar Love.

Sridevi Bungalow is Priya Prakash Varrier's debut Hindi film. Of 'competing' with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor, She said, "First of all, I think they are all very senior actors and they are doing their work very well. I just want to do my thing and create a space for myself in this industry. People know me as a wink girl but what I want is that people accept me as an actress as a whole and not just about a wink," IANS reports.

