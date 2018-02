Priya Prakash Varrier Went Viral With A Wink. 'Can't Believe It,' She Tweets

Highlights Priya Prakash Varrier turned into an overnight social media sensation Manikya Malaraya Poovi video clip shows two school students flirting The film, Oru Adaar Love is scheduled to release on March 3

, the film to which the clip - specifically, from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi - in question belongs.



Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. #MondayMotivation#PriyaPrakashVarrierpic.twitter.com/vKLLQKiho2 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@ppriyavarrier) February 12, 2018



Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of Manikya Malaraya Poovi, from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love, was shared on social media last week, sending the entire Internet into a meltdown. The clip shows Priya, dressed in school uniform, winking at a fellow student, who, like social media, is instantly floored.



Twitter was smitten, posting "Okay! India we need to talk #PriyaPrakashVarrier" and "Guys be like, 'I want the same wink with same expressions as return gift this session. Else forget about any melt from my side. #priyaprakashvarrier #newnationalcrush."



Take a look at some of the memes and jokes made on Priya Prakash Varrier:





#PriyaPrakashVarrier who did this? pic.twitter.com/Ak6SUbDSLg — Winter is Coming (@IMinHangover) February 12, 2018





Okay! India we need to talk #PriyaPrakashVarrierpic.twitter.com/tregcDk8MF — Waqar (@Waqar_kTTk) February 12, 2018





Dear boys!

"Those who are obsessed with Priya's smile"



Ye bhul jaten hain, agar Priya ke samne ek charming boy, fabulous expression nahi deta, to uski smile itni adorable kese hoti?



Moral: learn how to make a girl smile.#PriyaPrakashVarrier — Tweetberry (@Tweetberry_) February 12, 2018





Priya Prakash Varrier gave all types of expression in that two minutes what Katrina kaif couldn't give in her entire Bollywood career. #PriyaPrakashVarrier#Priya#Expressions — Archit Haran (@archit_haran) February 12, 2018



The Malayalam-language Oru Adaar Love, starring a bunch of newcomers, has been directed by Omar Lulu. Priya Prakash Varrier's wink has ensured the video of Manikya Malaraya Poovi posted on YouTube has been watched xxx times and counting.



Watch the video clip here:







Oru Adaar Love is scheduled to release on March 3.

