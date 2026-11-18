On Day 3 of his India tour, Prince William met Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at the Dharma Productions office. He received a warm Bollywood-style welcome.

A group of dancers dressed in traditional outfits performed to hit songs, including Say Shava Shava and Bole Chudiyan, from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while the film's iconic title track played in the background. A video of the welcome also went viral on social media.

See it below:

Karan Johar also shared a post. He wrote, "It was truly an honour and a delight to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, to @dharmamovies. What followed was an afternoon of wonderful conversations around the magic of cinema, the stories that shape us and the connections that transcend cultures. A particularly warm moment was revisiting memories from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing anecdotes from those much-loved shooting days! @kareenakapoorkhan and I felt rather nostalgic!"

He added, "There is something incredibly beautiful about how cinema brings the world closer. Moments like these are a reminder that beyond borders, languages and cultures, stories have an extraordinary ability to connect us. And in doing so, they continue to strengthen the enduring bond between India and the UK."

He concluded the post, "Because stories truly know no borders. Thank you to His Royal Highness for spending such invaluable time with us @princeandprincessofwales."

On Monday, Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in India, and the following day they attended the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar. The royal couple are on a three-day visit to the country.

About The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Tuesday as several Bollywood celebrities attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.

The event, attended by Prince William and Princess Kate, brought together actors, filmmakers, and other prominent personalities.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter were among those spotted at the event.

This marks Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India, following their first trip to the country in April 2016.