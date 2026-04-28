Preity Zinta's Straight Talk On Pap Culture: 'Don't Like When They Take My Children's Pics Or Jump At Me'

Preity Zinta, who is in the headlines as her IPL team Punjab Kings continues to win one match after another, shared a detailed post clarifying her stand on the all-intrusive paparazzi or "pap culture."

On Monday, Preity Zinta hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X and interacted with fans and followers. A fan asked her, "Between fame, privacy, and peace of mind... which one did you have to sacrifice the most? #pzchat."

Preity Zinta said she loves clicking pictures with fans or posing when they request it. But she doesn't like paparazzi taking pictures of her children or "jumping at her" without permission.

Talking about the prevalent pap culture—where celebrities pay them to click pictures at airports and outside gyms—Preity reiterated that she needs her "downtime" away from the glare of the media.

"Nothing is a sacrifice.... I have learned to accept things the way they are and manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans and not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures, but at the same time, one has to set boundaries with people and the media," Preity began her note.

Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time… https://t.co/4apfnQLGJ3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

"I don't like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children (that's non-negotiable) and take pictures of me without asking, cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I'm in a rush to catch a plane or when I'm in a temple. I also don't like paparazzi following me around and jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it's scary," she added.

"I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come and photograph them, and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it's not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving. I'm absolutely okay with them at events (cuz it's their job), but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building, it's a bit too much.

"I'm also human and I need to stay grounded and have my downtime! Having said that, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me, so I'm not complaining—just being honest about how I feel," she concluded.

Along with Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and others, Preity acquired ownership rights in 2008 for the Mohali-based Twenty20 cricket team of the Indian Premier League, making her the youngest and only woman owner until 2009.

Zinta married her American partner, Gene Goodenough, at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. In 2021, she and her husband became parents to twins—a boy and a girl—through surrogacy.