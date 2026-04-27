Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On 'Trophy' Tag: "Women Are Not Owned"

Actor Preity Zinta recently addressed a comment on social media that referred to her as a "trophy." She firmly rejected the label while interacting with fans during a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter).

What's Happening

The exchange took place as she celebrated the strong performance of her team, the Punjab Kings, in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Responding to the remark, Preity made her stance clear with a mix of humour and clarity.

She said, "Thank you, that's very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophies are owned, women are not! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards, and a woman's place is in your life and in your heart."

Thank you that's very sweet but honestly speaking no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy's are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women's place is in your life & in your heart ❤️ Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you 🤩😂 Ting ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

Preity Zinta On Lahore 1947

During the interaction, the actor also spoke about her upcoming projects. Discussing Lahore 1947, she said, "I always wanted to do a period film, that's why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it's with one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with."

She added that the film explores "a story of love in times of division and hate," which drew her to the project.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol.

She also shared details about another project, Vibe, describing it as a lighter experience. "Vibe is just a really funny, light-hearted film and was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947," she said, adding that both films are expected to release this year.

Preity Zinta On Shreyas Iyer

Apart from films, Preity spoke about cricketer Shreyas Iyer, praising his leadership. She said, "He is an inspiring and strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive and accessible to the whole team," and added that her children fondly call him "Shreyas Bhaiya."

Background

Preity Zinta, known for her work in Hindi cinema, made her debut with Dil Se.. and also appeared in Soldier the same year. She later married Gene Goodenough in 2016, and the couple have twins, Jai and Gia.