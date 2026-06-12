Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's <i>Mersal</i> To Re-Release Ahead Of His 52nd Birthday

With many of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's old films being screened on television and re-released in theatres, another biggie is on the way to the silver screen. Vijay's 2017 film Mersal, directed by Atlee and produced by Thenandal, is now set to re-release for the Tamil star-turned-politician's birthday on June 22. Since the CM's birthday falls on a Monday, Mersal will hit theatres on June 19, making it a weekend treat for his fans and the audience.

Mersal is being re-released by K Kennady on behalf of KP Priyanka Production to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. On June 19, the movie will be released in around 100 theatres in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur District, said the company's spokesperson, PR Ganesh, to NDTV.

Director Atlee's Mersal is an action-thriller starring Vijay in a triple role and revolves around themes of corruption in the medical industry. Vijay plays a magician, a doctor, and the doctor's father in a film that mixes action, drama, and comedy with strong social messages. Ultimately, the film celebrates justice, family values, and standing up for the weak.

Vijay's performance in Mersal was highly celebrated by fans and the audience, though it had mixed reviews. The Tamil star convincingly differentiated the three roles through his mannerisms, voice modulation, and body language. His natural charm and intensity dominated the screen, whether it was the action sequences, emotional moments, or comic timing.

Mersal is the second film that Atlee and Vijay worked on, the first being Theri. For Thenandal Studios, this was their 100th film, and they signed on Vijay to make this landmark project. Actresses Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen play the key female roles, while music is by AR Rahman, cinematography by GK Vishnu, and editing by Ruben.

Director Atlee understood Vijay's mass appeal and created memorable entry scenes, punch dialogues, and emotional payoffs that audiences expect from a Vijay film. Thus, director Atlee gave Vijay roles with emotional range, such as the father-son dynamics in Theri and the triple role challenge in Mersal.