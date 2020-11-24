Pic: The One Where Ananya Panday 'Reunites With Bae'

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday might be a fitness enthusiast on most days but she desperately waits for Sundays to reunite with her 'bae'urger (pun intended). The actress, in her latest Instagram post, summed up the universal feeling (of happiness) that one gets after a much-needed cheat meal. Ananya posted a few pictures from Dubai, in which she can be seen devouring a burger and some curly fries. Her expressions in the pictures aptly sum up her emotions. Her thoughts explained in this caption: "Literally me every Sunday when I'm reunited with my burger (bae)." Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday wrote "Crazy," in the comments section.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya Panday, who is currently in Dubai, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation: "Can't be serious for more than a second . Hi Dubai," she wrote after sharing pictures from her holiday. Check it out:

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched last year.