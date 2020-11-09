In This Book Club, Ananya Panday's Co-Readers Are Roohi And Yash

Ananya Panday with Yash and Roohi Johar. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday shared a picture from a super cute reading session with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi, on her Instagram profile, on Sunday. The actress, who was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, can be seen reading out KJo's latest book The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv to the twins. Ananya captioned the post:"The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv by Karan Johar. The sweetest book with the sweetest message." Ananya and Roohi can be seen twinning in pink sweatshirts in the picture, while Yash can be seen wearing a striped t-shirt.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Gauri Khan shared a picture of her son AbRam reading the book written by Karan Johar. Sharing the post, she wrote in her caption: "All grown up, AbRam is reading this book himself! Congrats Karan Johar on the book."

KJo, who has written the book for children, recently shared a post and he wrote: "What's my parenting secret sauce? I tell-all." Take a look:

Announcing the book a few months ago, Karan Johar wrote: "Am excited to share something special with all of you....My first picture book for kids ....The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv! Coming soon! Thank you Twinkle Khanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful Chiki Sarkar. The picture book will be published by Juggernaut."

Besides The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has also written an autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy, which was published in 2017.