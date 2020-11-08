Ananya Panday's ROFL Throwback Pics With Sister Rysa And Mom Bhavana Will Leave You In Splits

Ananya Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's fans and some members from the film fraternity can't get enough of Ananya Panday's latest Instagram entry. The actress, on Sunday, took a trip down memory lane and dug out two old pictures that will remind you of your childhood. The pictures were clicked when Ananya and her sister Rysa were kids. In the first photo, the siblings can be seen having a fight as mom Bhavan tries to stop them. However, as you swipe right and move to the second picture, you will see how quickly the duo changed the scene from fighting zone to photo session for a perfect click. "Before and after," wrote Ananya with hashtags #LolSorryMom and #Sisters.

Ananya's post left her mom Bhavana, actress Mrunal Thakur and veteran actress Neelam Kothari in splits. "Your fights used to be insane," commented Bhavana Pandey with several laughing icons while Mrunal wrote: "Hahahaha."

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana. She recently celebrated her 22nd birthday. On the occasion, Ananya wrote: "What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzz. Thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I'm forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug."

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya's last film is Khaali Peeli, in which she shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.