Birthday Girl Ananya Panday Shares 'What 22 Feels Like Already'

Actress Ananya Panday, who turned a year older on Friday, summed up in her latest post "what 22 feels like already." Ananya treated her fans to some mesmerising pictures of herself on Friday and accompanied her post with a birthday-special note. She also thanked all those who sent her "love and blessings" on her birthday. "What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzz. Thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I'm forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug," wrote Ananya Panday in the caption. In the pictures, she looks pretty in a white crop top and denim shorts.

Ananya Panday, 3-films-old, is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. The actor, wishing his daughter, posted a heart-warming picture of themselves on Friday morning and wrote: "Happy happy birthday, my heart."

Bhavana Panday also shared a post for the birthday girl. "Happy birthday, my gorgeous girl! Love you the mostest! Keep smiling! Keep shining!" she wrote.

On Ananya Panday's birthday eve, her mom shared some million-dollar throwback pictures from her childhood. Take a look:

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya's last film is Khaali Peeli, in which she shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.