Suhana Khan's Quirky Birthday Wish For BFF Ananya Panday. Bonus - Little AbRam

Happy birthday, Ananya Panday! As the actress turned 22 on Friday, her BFF Suhana Khan posted a quirky wish for her on social media. She posted a throwback video that also features the third member of their group - Shanaya Kapoor. That's not it. Suhana Khan's birthday wish comes with an adorable bonus - her brother AbRam. On her Instagram story on Friday, Suhana posted a clip of herself, Ananya, Shanaya and AbRam playing a game titled Put Your Finger Down - Clown Edition on TikTok. During the game, when asked to put their fingers down "if they have ever been rejected," except Ananya, every one put their fingers down. Pulling Ananya's leg, Suhana Khan wrote: "When the 7-year-old's been rejected but the 22-year-old hasn't. Teach us your way please, Ananya Panday" and added, "Happy birthday."

In a separate Instagram story, Suhana Khan posted a stunning picture of herself and Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and wrote: "Love you forever." Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya are BFFs. The trio frequently refer to their girl gang as "Charlie's Angels."

Earlier this year, on Suhana Khan's birthday, Ananya Panday posted a picture of themselves from their Alibaug trip and wrote: "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th b'day Sue. But you will be my little baby forever."

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. She made her acting with Student Of The Year 2 in May last year. Ananya has also featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra film.