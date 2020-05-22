Birthday Girl Suhana Khan Is One Of The Two Things That BFF Ananya Panday 'Misses The Most'

Ananya Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday )

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turned 20 on Friday and needless to say, actress Ananya Panday was among the first ones to wish her BFF on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a throwback photo and expressed how much she is "missing" her best friend during the lockdown. In the picture, Ananya looks chic in a green shirt while Suhana looks gorgeous as always in a black outfit. "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th birthday, Sue! But you will be my little baby forever," Ananya captioned the birthday post for her bestie.

Reacting to Ananya's wish, Suhana dropped several comments and thanked the actress for making her day special. "Miss you," wrote Suhana in one of her comments while her another reply read: "I love you, thank you." Suhana also hilariously appreciated Ananya for using a good photo of the duo for the birthday post and wrote: "Hahaha, you found one not bad."

The photograph appears to be from Ananya and Suhana's Alibaug vacation, where the duo celebrated New Year with Suhana's brother Aryan Khan, their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba and some other friends this year but more on that later. First, check out Ananya Panday's birthday-special post and Suhana's comments on it.

Screenshot of Suhana's comments on Ananya's post.

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana and Sussanne Khan, who are close friends of Suhana's mother Gauri Khan, also reacted to the picture of the duo.

Screenshot of Sussanne and Bhavanas comments on Ananya's post.

The reason we said Ananya and Suhana's picture was from their New Year celebrations because last year, Ananya posted a photo from their holiday, in which the duo could be seen sporting similar outfits. Here's the picture we are talking about:

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are BFFs. The trio frequently refer to their girl gang as "Charlie's Angels."

We wish you a very happy birthday, Suhana Khan!