Gauri Khan's Pics Of Suhana Prompts Instagram Exchange With Ananya Panday

Gauri Khan is the new photographer in the family and we are already getting glimpses of her new talent on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, Gauri shared a couple of pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan from her in-house photoshoot and they are simply stunning, just like Suhana. The star-kid looks gorgeous as always in a printed tube top and blue denims as she poses for the camera. Needless to say, her no make-up look and naturally wavy hair left her fans awestruck. Sharing the pictures, Gauri Khan wrote: "No hair! No make-up! Just my photography!"

Gauri Khan's post prompted an ROFL comment exchange between Suhana and her BFF, actress Ananya Panday. Suhana is a childhood friend of actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. Just like every other girl gang, the trio also borrow clothes from each other, an example of which we saw in the comments section of Gauri's post. Reacting to Suhana's stunning pictures, Ananya commented: "I like this top, Sue! But you are never gonna let me borrow this." To this, Suhana replied: "Give my shorts back." LOL.

Screenshot of Ananya's comment and Suhana's reply on Gauri Khan's post.

Ananya's mom Bhavana and Shanaya's mother Maheep, who are also close friends with Gauri Khan, reacted to the pictures with heart emoticons and left these comments:

Going by Sanjay Kapoor's comment, it appears like he booked Gauri Khan as a photographer for his next photoshoot. Celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari also dropped comments on Gauri's post.

Suhana also shared a different set of pictures from the same photoshoot and gave her mother the picture credits. She wrote: "My mum took these."

Suhana khan made her Instagram profile public last month. Since then, she has been sharing pages from her lockdown and throwback albums with her fans. Just a couple of days ago, Suhana Khan trended big time on social media for posting an old picture of herself that appears to be from a family wedding which she attended with her mother in Kolkata last summer. She shared the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Screenshot of Suhana's Instagram story.

Suhana's previous posts also include pictures of her family, including brothers AbRam and Aryan, and friends from her college. Take a look:

Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to India amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been staying with her parents currently. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College, where studied films.