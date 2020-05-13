Suhana Khan Captions Wedding Throwback With Broken Heart. See Pic

Suhana Khan shared this photo (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana shared a throwback pic on her Instagram story

She captioned it with a broken heart

The pic is from a wedding she attended last year

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently made her Instagram profile public, shared an update about her current mood on Instagram. Suhana shared a photo of herself, dressed up in ethnic wear, soaking up the sun with a tiny little broken heart emoji. Suhana's photo appears to be a throwback memory from a family wedding in Kolkata which she attended with her mother in the summer of last year. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhibba (daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant) had shared a few glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram last year and Suhana can be seen sporting the same attire in the photo she posted just now. Even her jewellery and the mehendi designs on her hands are same as the ones in Alia Chhibba's post from June 2019. Is Suhana missing the wedding season? Or just missing hanging out with cousins at a fam-jam? Or she's simply reminiscing the days when we could travel for family functions. Guess we can never tell.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Instagram story here:

From Suhana's Instagram story

Here are the wedding photos we were talking about. Suhana was gorgeous in fusion wear, styled with chunky jewellery and dewy make-up.

Here are some more sun-kissed photos of Suhana Khan from her Instagram:

Suhana Khan is a freshman at New York's Columbia University but flew back to Mumbai to be with her parents ahead of the lockdown. Suhana is now home with her brothers Aryan and AbRam. In a Twitter chat recently, Shah Rukh said: "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys."