Internet's Dil To Pagal Hai For This Throwback Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Daughter Suhana

In case you miss spotting celebrities during lockdown, we have something to quench your needs. Let's just say, this gratification comes in the form of throwback pictures of our favourite celebrities. We are so thankful for the never-ending list of fan clubs dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. We just chanced upon a rare albeit super cute picture of the superstar with his daughter Suhana Khan. In the throwback picture, which appears to be a BTS from a photoshoot, Suhana can be seen adjusting her father's hair. The comment section of the post is replete with heart and kiss emojis. The picture is spreading like wildfire on Instagram.

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. A few years ago, SRK attended Suhana's stage play Romeo + Juliet in London, in which she featured as Juliet. "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," SRK wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, (their eldest child), Suhana and 6-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla, last year. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.