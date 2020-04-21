Shah Rukh Khan, Father Of Three, Spins An ROFL Tweet Around 'Contributing To Population Boom'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

In a recent chat on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared how he is spending most of his time in lockdown. Shah Rukh, who has always been a family-oriented celeb, added just a pinch of humour to his tweet as he wrote: "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys." LOL. Shah Rukh and Gauri are glad to be with all three kids - Aryan, 22, Suhana, 19, and AbRam, 6, in their Mumbai house during the coronavirus outbreak. Aryan and Suhana spend most of the year overseas as Aryan studies film at University of Southern California while Suhana is a freshman at New York's Columbia University.

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Shah Rukh's feed is filled with glimpses of his kids and their accomplishments. The youngest one Abram, who stays with SRK and Gauri in Mumbai, features more regularly than Suhana and Aryan. However, when the star-kids make an appearance on Shah Rukh's Instagram, they are accompanied by captions such as: "Another sweet picture from AbRam's birthday party. Father's love overloaded."

With Shah Rukh's busy schedule and Suhana and Aryan studying abroad, the Khan family comes together only a few times each year. They had a major fam-jam during the release of Lion King last year when Shah Rukh and Gauri went to watch a special screening with Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Aryan voiced the character of Simba in the Hindi version while SRK played his dad Mufasa.

During the Twitter chat, Shah Rukh also shared his takeaway from the lockdown: "That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7."

That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7 https://t.co/zWfEXKCZWG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 release Zero. He recently hinted about a new film with Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has pledged donations to several relief funds dedicated to help those affected by coronavirus. He has also offered his personal office as a quarantine facility in Mumbai.