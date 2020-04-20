Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response To Fan Asking About Salman Khan's New Coronavirus Song

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss.

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans on Monday

He answered several questions asked by his fans

One user asked about Salman Khan's song "Pyaar Karona"

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that nobody can match his epic sense of humour. The actor, on Monday, participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter and interacted with his fans for about an hour. Shah Rukh's hilarious responses to all kinds of question that poured in during the session are breaking the Internet. One of the users asked about Salman Khan's recently-launched coronavirus song called "Pyaar Karona" and the actor's response was epic. "Salman Khan just launched his new song which he has sung about coronavirus and his love for the country. Have you watched it?" asked a netizen when Shah Rukh Khan, who told his fans to not interact for "too long" as he had to "go and do nothing," replied: "Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

When another user asked the actor what he has learnt during the coronavirus lockdown, he replied: "That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7."

That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7 https://t.co/zWfEXKCZWG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a netizen asked the actor the colour of his toothbrush. Here's what he replied:

God was wondering when someone will ask me this pertinent question!! Black. https://t.co/hEhkFMz5dJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Shah Rukh's response to a user asking him to do a "mass action" film soon will leave you in splits. "Bhai social aur physical distancing mein mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don't worry," read the actor's reply.

Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don't worry. https://t.co/JWoWdNTYAu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero where he shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has not announced his next project yet.