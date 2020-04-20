Salman Khan Releases Coronavirus Song Called 'Pyaar Karona'

Pyaar Karona: Salman Khan in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: Youtube)

Days after trending big time on social media for his strong message against those who attacked doctors and police working amid coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan once again featured in headlines, courtesy his new song on COVID-19. The actor, on Monday, released a track titled Pyaar Karona, in which he urged people to maintain social distancing and take precautions against the coronavirus. The actor can be seen not only singing but also rapping in some parts of the song. That's not it, the lyrics also comprises a line from the patriotic song Sare Jahan se Accha, which will give you goosebumps. The track has been co-written by Salman Khan and actor-writer Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid. Salman, who is currently living with his family in his Panvel farmhouse as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, made the song "using minimal resources" available at his "disposal."

Sharing the song on social media, Salman Khan wrote: "As India fights COVID-19, let's join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here's presenting Pyaar Karona, an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love."

Check out the song here:

Last week, Salman Khan, in a video message, expressed his anger against those who pelted stones at policemen and doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad area. The actor said in the clip, "Ye kamaal hai! Doctors aur nurses apki jaan bachane k liye aaye aur aapne unhi par patthar barsa diya! Jo corona se detect ho raha, wo hospital se bhag raha hai! Bhaag ke jaoge kahan? Agar ye doctor initiative nahi lete aur police sadako par nahi utarti toh chand logo ki wajah se, jinke dimag mein chal raha hai ki unko nahi hoga, wo Hindustan ke aadhe logo ko leke chal baste (This is surprising! Doctors and nurses are trying to save your lives and you pelted stones on them! Those getting detected coronavirus positive, are running away from the hospital. Where will you run to? Which direction are you running to? If these doctors did not try to cure you or the police did not patrol the roads for you, then because of a few people, who think that they won't get affected, many would have been killed)." Watch his full post here:

Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation is financially helping 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry during the lockdown, which has extended till May 3.