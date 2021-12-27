On Salman Khan's Birthday, Here's A List Of His 10 Best Songs

Salman Khan in a still from Dhinka Chika. (courtesy Youtube)

Bollywood has been raving about Salman Khan for decades now. And, many many blockbusters later, the superstar hasn't lost an iota of his charm. Salman Khan, who turns 56 this year, has secured a permanent place in the heart of fans across the world. From nailing roles with his awe-inspiring acting skills to winning hearts through popular numbers, Salman Khan has done it all. On his birthday, here's a list of 10 of his best tracks. We are not only talking about the peppy dance numbers but also songs that touched our hearts in many ways. Here's the list:

1.Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Is there a better way to start the list? The first thing that comes to our mind after listening to this iconic song is the chorus line Maine Kiya Hain Tumse Pyaar and Salman Khan and Revathy's inimitable charm.

2. Oh Oh Jane Jaana

Salman Khan had everyone dancing along with him in this peppy number. The song belongs to the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, a hilarious rom-com.

3.Dhinka Chika

Who doesn't love this song? It is hard to take eyes off Salman Khan and Asin here.

4.Aaj Main Upar

The film Khamoshi has given us some evergreen songs and this is one of them. Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu have lent their voices to this classic.

5. Salaam-E-Ishq

Bollywood received one of its evergreen love anthems with this song and Salman Khan's presence has only made the number more special.

6.Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai spun a tale of romance in this dance number. The Garba song became an instant hit among fans and continues to remain a favourite.

7. Soni De Nakhre

Salman Khan, Govinda and Katrina Kaif made this a memorable party song for generations. The Sajid-Wajid composition has a special place in our hearts.

8.Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

We can't really miss this song when recalling Salman Khan's best numbers. From the funky beats to cool dance steps, this song has checked all the boxes.

9.Jumme Ki Raat

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez stunned us with this song that set the screen on fire and how!

10.Oonchi Hai Building

Who is ever going to forget this iconic song? While Anu Malik and Poornima gave a quirky edge to the tune, Salman Khan, Rambha and Karisma Kapoor added oomph and glamour to the song.

Here's raising a toast to Salman Khan and some of his best songs.