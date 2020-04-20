'We All Need To Slow Down A Bit': Shah Rukh Khan Answers Questions On Coronavirus Lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan returned with another "Ask SRK" session on his Twitter profile on Monday. Halfway through the question-answer session, the 54-year-old actor is already winning the Internet. From films to coronavirus lockdown, the actor has been answering all the questions asked to him by the Twitterati. When asked about what he learnt in these days of coronavirus lockdown, Shah Rukh Khan said, "That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7." One user asked him, "How do you look at the impact of coronavirus on our film industry? Do you think it'd be different world after the lockdown is over," to which SRK replied, "I think we will all have to press pause...reset and then play our worlds going forward."

That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7 https://t.co/zWfEXKCZWG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

I think we will all have to press Pause...Reset and then Play our worlds going forward. https://t.co/wTWgMuVvlQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

SRK seems to be in a contemplative mood during the coronavirus lockdown. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, a few days ago, shared a picture on his Instagram profile and wrote a thoughtful caption which resonates with the tweet he wrote on Monday. "I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands and our loved ones in our arms. Here's wishing this for everyone." Urging people to follow the precautions at this time of crisis, SRK added, "Stay safe. Stay distant. Stay healthy."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan trended a great deal for announcing several initiatives amid the coronavirus lockdown. A few weeks ago, SRK pledged his donation to four relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation. SRK, who is also the Brand Ambassador of West Bengal, announced several initiatives that include supporting the healthcare providers of West Bengal and Maharashtra with 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, providing daily food requirements for at least 5500 families in Mumbai for at least a month, providing 3 lakh meal kits to at least 10,000 people per day, providing basic essentials and daily items to at least 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and providing a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors. "Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other," SRK wrote in his post.

Shah Rukh Khan, who received an honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London last year, offered his and wife Gauri Khan's personal office space to be turned into a quarantine facility in Mumbai. A few days ago, the official Twitter handle of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) tweeted the news and thanked both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for the gesture. The tweet was re-shared by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCoronahttps://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero where he shared screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. According to reports, SRK has been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill but the actor has not announced his association with the project yet.