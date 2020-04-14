'Glad To Be Of Service,' Shah Rukh Khan Tweets To Maharashtra Minister

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is winning our hearts, yet again. The 54-year-old actor grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list, on Tuesday, with his tweet to the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, a few days ago, announced several initiatives amid the coronavirus lockdown, which included supporting the healthcare providers of West Bengal and Maharashtra with 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. On Monday, Rajesh Tope wrote a tweet, thanking SRK for providing them with 25,000 PPE kits. The Minister wrote, "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID-19 and protecting our frontline medical care team," to which Shah Rukh Khan replied saying, "Thank you Sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavor to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy." Take a look at their Twitter exchange:

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk@MeerFoundation@CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

A few weeks ago, SRK pledged his donation to four relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation. SRK, who is also the Brand Ambassador of West Bengal, announced several initiatives that include supporting the healthcare providers of West Bengal and Maharashtra with 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, providing daily food requirements for at least 5500 families in Mumbai for at least a month, providing 3 lakh meal kits to at least 10,000 people per day, providing basic essentials and daily items to at least 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and providing a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors. "Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other," SRK wrote in his post.

Shah Rukh Khan, who received an honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London last year, offered his and wife Gauri Khan's personal office space to be turned into a quarantine facility in Mumbai. A few days ago, the official Twitter handle of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) tweeted the news and thanked both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for the gesture. The tweet was re-shared by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCoronahttps://t.co/4p9el14CvF — Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Earlier, SRK trended a great deal for his tweet to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020





Aami Kolkata, we believe...

"I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."

- Rabindranath Tagore https://t.co/CqVtaS8o0D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy-drama Zero where he shared screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. According to reports, SRK has been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill but the actor has not announced his association with the project yet.

In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus, as of Tuesday, stand over 10300.