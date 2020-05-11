Suhana Khan Was 'Mad' About This On Mother's Day. See Her Post For Gauri

Gauri Khan shared this photo with Suhana (courtesy gaurikhan)

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will celebrate her 20th birthday this month, shared an adorable Mother's Day post for her mom on her Instagram story. Suhana, who picked out a stunning black and white photo of Gauri as a Mother's Day greeting, shared her thoughts about her looks and said she's "mad" about this one thing: "Honestly, kinda mad that I don't look like you," wrote Suhana. She is Shah Rukh and Gauri's middle child. The star couple are also parents to Aryan, 22, and AbRam, 6. Suhana often trends for her striking resemblance to dad Shah Rukh in some viral photos. In the past, she has also been trolled on Instagram for looking like "Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick."

Take a look at Suhana's Mother's Day post here:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan also posted a collage of throwback pictures featuring not only her mother but also AbRam, Suhana and Aryan. "Maternal bonds... Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.

Suhana Khan is a freshman at New York's Columbia University but flew back to Mumbai to be with her parents ahead of the lockdown. Aryan, who studies film in the University Of Southern California, is also home with his family.

In a recent Twitter chat, Shah Rukh revealed that his three kids are keeping him busy during lockdown. "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys," he tweeted.

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Suhana Khan has made her magazine cover debut already and is fond of acting, which she can only take up as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate.