Mother's Day 2020: From Katrina Kaif To Gauri Khan And Malaika Arora, These Celebs Shared Precious Throwbacks

On Mother's Day, Bollywood stars fished out some of their favourite memories and shared them on social media. While some celebrities posted pictures with their mother (read Katrina Kaif), others shared photographs of themselves with their children when they were little. From Gauri Khan's picture collage of throwbacks to Sonakshi Sinha's cherished memories with Poonam Sinha, our list has it all. Posting a super cute picture of herself with her mother Suzanne Turquotte on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote: "My mama. All I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom. My strongest memory from childhood is always hanging on to my mom's waist."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan posted a collage of throwback pictures along with her mother, and her children AbRam, Suhana and Aryan. "Maternal bonds .. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.

Posting a throwback picture with her mother and son Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora wrote: "When you plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Janhvi Kapoor, who lost her mother Sridevi in 2018, shared a beautiful throwback picture along with the late actress and added a heart emoji. No words needed.

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday posted a throwback video, in which, she, on being asked who does she love the most, says, "Mumma." In her caption, Ananya wrote: "The answer is still the same. Love you, Bhavana Panday."

Sussanne Khan posted a collage, which comprised pictures if herself along with her mother and her kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. An excerpt from her post read: "My most favourite part of life is being you mamma."

Sonakshi posted a super cute picture with her mother Poonam Sinha and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the strongest woman I know... every day I find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly i love it. I'll always be your little doll... love you Maa."

