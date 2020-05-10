'Mother's Day Is More Touching This Year Than Ever Before,' Writes Priyanka Chopra

A still from the video shared by Priyanka. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US along with her husband Nick Jonas due to the coronavirus lockdown, shared an emotional post for her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law Denis Jonas and for all the "mother figures in her life" On Mother's Day. The actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, which featured a set of lovely pictures along with her mother and mother-in-law, which had Priyanka's voice in the backdrop. "To whoever raised you, loved you taught you right from wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after heartbreak or sat front row at your school play, today is for them. Mother's Day is more touching this year than ever before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close. Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones, who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight, and for anyone who is grieving the loss of a mother figure, may this year bring you peace, today we celebrate all the mother figures in our lives, and I've been raised by a few in my family," she said in the video.

The Quantico actress added, "Whether it's you mom or in my case my grandmother and my aunts as well, or maybe even siblings, cousins or friends, today let us remember that whoever we are is because of them. So to all you mothers, the ones that we are born to, the ones that we come across in everyday life, or the ones we choose, here's wishing you all a very happy mother's day."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the Sangeet Project with Amazon Prime.