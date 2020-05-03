'No Gym, No Problem': Priyanka Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Workout Session With Niece Krishna

Priyanka Chopra and Krishna in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently living with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, Los Angeles, came up with a new solution to continue her workout routine at home during the lockdown. The actress is unable to hit gym amid the coronavirus outbreak but it's not a "problem" for her because she has her niece Krishna to help her shed those extra kilos. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself exercising with Krishna in her house, in which the actress can be seen lying on a couch and lifting the little girl instead of gym equipment with her hands to sweat it out during the quarantine. Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it perfectly. She wrote: "No gym, no problem."

Check out the actress' post here:

Priyanka Chopra will take part in one of India's biggest online fundraiser concerts - I For India - to help the coronavirus frontline workers on Sunday. The actress, along with a number of Bollywood and Hollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Will Smith, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, will pay tribute to the frontline workers and raise funds for the underprivileged people in the four-hour-long concert, that will stream live from 7.30 pm today.

Announcing her collaboration with the project, Priyanka wrote: "This event is meant to entertain people who are locked-down at home, to pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home, and to raise funds for those whose jobs and homes have been affected."

Previously, Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, also participated in virtual event One Wold: Together At Home to raise funds for COVID-19.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.