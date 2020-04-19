The One World: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga And Others Pay Tribute To The Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Lady Gaga during her performance. (courtesy: glblctzn)

Highlights The One World concert took place on Saturday

It was headlined by lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra and others

Rolling Stones performed 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'

The One World: Together At Home, that took place on Saturday, brought celebrities from all over the world together to applaud the efforts of the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak globally. The global celebrities. From their respective homes, came on a live video stream or sent their video messages to show solidarity for the people who are suffering in the coronavirus pandemic. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Lady Gaga, filmstars and musicians paid their tribute to teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers. Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the plight faced by the people. He wrapped his message saying, "Stay strong. I love you." Lady Gaga, who called the concert a "love letter" to the frontliners fighting the pandemic, performed a few of her songs for the audience.

Priyanka, who also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, spoke about the challenges faced by the refugee camps all over the world. She said, "I have witnessed first hand overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps." She also spoke about the necessity of proper sanitation, clean water and healthcare in refugee camps.

Lady Gaga, who performed a few songs, spoke about hope in her message. "I'm so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard. This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world and I hope a reminder of the kindness that's occurring right now," she said.

The artist ensemble also saw Rolling Stones where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performed from their respective homes. The music band performed You Can't Always Get What You Want with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards playing acoustic guitars.

Organised by The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen, the event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. The event was also aimed at encouraging philanthropists to pledge their donation for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The One World: Together At Home marked the biggest celebrity effort so far to mark the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 160000 lives worldwide.

The event was also attended by aul McCartney, Beyonce, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Luis Fonsi and Jennifer Hudson among others.