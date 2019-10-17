Priyanka Chopra Makes A Splash On Instagram With Niece Krishna: 'We're So Cute'

Priyanka Chopra with her niece Krishna Sky. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Thursday The clip also features her niece "Blessed not stressed," wrote Priyanka Chopra

If you are having a dull day, this video of Priyanka Chopra having a gala time with her niece Krishna Sky in a pool will surely cheer you up. We are not kidding! The 37-year-old actress delighted her Instafam with a million dollar video of herself and her cute little niece on Thursday. In the clip, both Priyanka and Krishna can be seen telling each other 'You are so cute' while taking dips in the pool. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the oh-so-adorable video is stealing hearts in the Internet. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Priyanka Chopra accompanied it with an equally sweet caption: "We are so cute. #blessednotstressed #girllove."

Check out the video, which got over four million views in just a few hours:

Reacting to the video, celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Anabelle Acosta dropped love on the post. While Anabelle commented: "She's so big," Paris Hilton expressed her thought with lovely emoticons.

A screenshot of Paris and Anabelle's comments on Priyanka's post.

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra shared a picture or a video of her niece on social media. Earlier this year, Priyanka Instagrammed a photo of herself and Krishna Sky and captioned it: "As Krishna watches Elsa and Anna ... Mimi Masi sleeps... Again!" In the picture, Priyanka could be seen sleeping on a couch with Krishna watching Frozen (Elsa and Anna are the main characters of the film).

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. It was based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. Aisha was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. She later died at 18 in 2015.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.