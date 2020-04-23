'This Is Our Home': See Priyanka Chopra's Earth Day Post

Earth Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday

She posted two selfies on social media

"This is our home," she wrote

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently living with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, extended her World Earth Day wish on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in India). The actress posted two pictures of herself and accompanied it with a note about "Mother Earth." In the selfies, Priyanka Chopra can be seen basking in the sun wearing a black and white printed floral shirt. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka emphasized on healing "Mother Earth together" and wrote: "We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let's heal Mother Earth together." She also accompanied her post with hashtags such as #EarthDay and #EarthDayEveryDay.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated Earth Day with the world:

Priyanka Chopra recently participated in Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home concert, where she, along with several other celebrities, raised money for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Priyanka, who is a member of Global Citizen, shared her video from the virtual concert and wrote: "I'm honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. To watch so much talent and so many real life heroes' stories brought together from every corner of the world for one cause was unprecedented and awe-inspiring. As I watched with my family, the same as so many of you in the US, India, throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, it gave me so much hope that in spite of all the hardship, maybe we'll all emerge from this kinder and more compassionate." See her full post here:

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared a post to motivate her fans to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown. She posted a sun-kissed photo of hers and accompanied it with a message for the "world" that read: "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there, world."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Her career in Hollywood started with American thriller series Quantico, in which she played the lead role. Priyanka went on to feature in Seth Gordon's action-comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She has also starred in A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in her kitty.