Priyanka Chopra 'Felt Like Wearing A Saree.' So, She Did This

Priyanka Chopra just made our Sunday better. The Bajirao Mastani actress, in coronavirus lockdown, is keeping her Instafam amused with super adorable pictures of herself and husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka just dropped another snippet of her adorable family time with Nick and it is making her Instafam swoon. Priyanka Chopra "felt like wearing a saree," so she wrapped a blue saree with white motifs and posed for a picture with Nick Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing for the camera as she looks stunning in a saree while Nick smiles for the camera. "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did.. At home. Miss everyone," wrote Priyanka. Take a look:

The 37-year-old actress, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick trended a great deal for a loved-up picture of themselves. In the picture, Priyanka was seen lying on Nick's lap as their pet pooch Gino snuggled beside her.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra asked her Instafam to "hang in there." The actress, who is actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak, shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and reminded her fans that "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel." She captioned the picture, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world."

Priyanka, who also a member of Global Citizen and a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, donated an undisclosed amount of money to relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by COVID-19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," wrote Priyanka.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She has Netflix's The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes in her pipeline. The actress also has a film with Mindy Kaling to look forward to.