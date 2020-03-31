'The World Needs Our Help More Than Ever': Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif And Others Pledge Donations to Relief Funds

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, shared a set of pictures of the relief funds aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic and pledged a donation. The Bajirao Mastani actress and husband Nick Jonas donated an undisclosed amount of money to relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. The actress shared a set of pictures featuring the relief funds on her Instagram profile on Monday and wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by COVID-19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India, SAG-AFTRA, IAHV, Aseema and PM-CARES fund." Priyanka, who also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, urged her followers to donate and help the world in beating the pandemic: "Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

Sharing a picture featuring the logo of PM-CARES and Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra on Instagram, Katrina wrote. "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.

Sara Ali Khan's pledge to donate in this time of crisis came with an urge, request and a plea. The Simmba actress shared a post on her Instagram profile and made a pledge to donate to the Chief Minister Reief Fund Maharashtra and PM-CARES. She wrote, "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead.

Madhavan shared the account details of the PM-CARES fund on his Instagram profile and wrote, "We have to stand together as a nation. Fighting and winning this war is of utmost importance for our nation and humanity. Time to show your compassion and commitment. You can donate to whichever organization or fund you feel comfortable not just the above. But do your bit."

Prominent personalities of the film industry like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and others have stepped forward and donated to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 stand over 1200.