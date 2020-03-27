Love In The Time Of COVID -19: A Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Quarantine PDA

Nick and Priyanka in a still from the video. (courtesy: nplegacy1)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick are in quarantine in New York

Priyanka has frequently been posting videos on Instagram

Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai earlier this month

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been quarantined for the last few weeks in New York, gave their Instafam a glimpse of their romance. On Thursday night, Priyanka and Nick did a live chat on Instagram with their friends, videos of which went viral and have been curated by several fan clubs. Priyanka signs off the video by kissing Nick. In the video, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a brown jumpsuit, while Nick can be seen complementing her in a navy blue t-shirt.

Check out the video here:

Priyanka Chopra recently interacted with the World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, in which she asked them important questions pertaining to COVID -19. Priyanka, who also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, did the session through an IGTV live video, in which she asked some questions which were sent to her by fans.

The Quantico actress shared a glimpse of her quarantine experience and described it as "crazy." In a video shared by her, Priyanka said, "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not."

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India to celebrate Holi. On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra also has a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.