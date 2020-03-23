'There In Spirit': Priyanka Chopra Clapped Too, All The Way From USA

A still from the video shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra joined from USA in Sunday's nationwide celebration of healthcare workers and essential service providers. The 37-year-old actress, under self-quarantine at home with husband Nick Jonas, stood in her balcony and clapped. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story and said, " People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit." At 5pm on Sunday, the date and time designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens gathered at windows and in balconies to clap and cheer for those providing services, medical and otherwise, so that much of the country can stay home as part of the battle against the Coronavirus.

A "Janata Curfew" was imposed by the government on Sunday; at 5pm, several Bollywood celebrities joined the celebration from their balconies and terraces - the Bachchans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others shared photos and videos of themselves clapping and cheering.

Here is Priyanka Chopra clapping in the USA:

Like most of us, Priyanka Chopra is under self-quarantine at home abroad. Earlier, she shared a glimpse of the experience and described it as "crazy." In a video shared by her, Priyanka said, "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy."

Nick Jonas recently posted a video message on Instagram. He said, "Hope you are doing okay" and Priyanka added, "And let's just take care of each other."

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India to celebrate Holi. On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra also has a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.