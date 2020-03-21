Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, In Quarantine, Pop In On Instagram With A Message

Priyanka and Nick are currently in quarantine (courtesy nickjonas)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick were recently in India for Holi

The couple are currently in self isolation

"I hope everyone is safe out there," said Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, currently in self quarantine in the US amid the coronavirus outbreak, are resurfacing on Instagram every now and then to interact with their fans. After Priyanka checked in on her profile recently, it was Nick's turn to say hello. He shared a brief video with Priyanka and captioned it: "Love you all". We are sending you positive vibes." That's when Priyanka comes in and says: "And let's just take care of each other and I hope everyone is safe out there."

Take a look at Nick and Priyanka's message here:

Earlier, the 37-year-old actress shared her experience of being in quarantine for over a week on her Instagram stories. "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way," said Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India for Holi celebrations. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.