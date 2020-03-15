Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'Staying At Home' During Coronavirus Scare And Credit Goes To Nick Jonas' Dog Gino. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a glimpse of her life at home these days. The actress shared a couple of pictures of the dog (named Gino Jonas, a German shepherd), which she gifted her singer husband Nick Jonas, days before their first anniversary on December 1, 2019. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding Gino in her arms. The Dostana actress captioned the post, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do." She added, "Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better." Here's the post that we're talking about:

Nick Jonas shared a video and some pictures from the day when Priyanka surprised him with Gino. Sharing some snippets on Instagram, he wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino. I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra."

Sharing the same video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So much cute in the same frame. Happy almost anniversary baby."

Priyanka Chopra, who owns a pet dog named Diana herself, welcomed Gino with a picture, and captioned a picture of Nick and Gino, "Back with my boys. Welcome home Gino. We still love you mostest Diana." Take a look:

Guess what? Gino Jonas also has an Instagram account, which was created a few months ago with the name 'Gino the German.' The dog's bio reads, "My daddy's a rockstar!" Meanwhile, Priyanka's dog Diana also has an account named 'Diaries of Diana.' Her bio reads, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Priyanka and Nick often share pictures and videos on these social media handles.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in a Netflix film titled The White Tiger. Another Netflix film We Can Be Heroes is one of her forthcoming movies.