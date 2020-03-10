Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Pic From Celebrations Is Just Too Cool

Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights Nick Jonas celebrated his first ever Holi in India

Priyanka shared a new picture from their celebrations on Tuesday

"May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi," she wrote

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have literally been "living in colors over the past few days." The actress, on Tuesday, shared a photograph of herself and Nick from her Holi celebrations and it is way too cool. It appears that the duo celebrated Holi a day before as they were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The picture, from Priyanka and Nick's getaway in Pune, features the duo, all covered in colors, posing like pros. Sharing the photo, Priyanka also wrote about Nick Jonas' first ever Holi and captioned her post like this: "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."

Take a look:

On Monday, Priyanka gave us a glimpse of how she wrapped her weekend with Nick, mother Madhu Chopra and friends at Natasha Poonawalla's Pune residence. She shared a group photo, in which she could be seen posing with Nick, Madhu Chopra, Natasha, her husband Adar, Tamanna Dutt (Priyanka's close friend) and her husband Sudeep Dutt. Instagramming the photo, Priyanka wrote: "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you Natasha and Adar for being the best hosts. Here's to the next time." Check it out:

Meanwhile, also check out the pictures from Priyanka and Nick's holi party, which trended for days on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.