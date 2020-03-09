Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Lit And Chill' Weekend Get-Together

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the best time of their lives. The actress, on Monday, shared a photo from her "lit and chill" weekend and it will make you green with envy. Priyanka and Nick visited her friend Natasha Poonawalla on weekend in Pune and guess who all accompanied them? None other than Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her BFF Tamanna Dutt, who came along with her husband Sudeep Dutt. The actress shared a group photo, which features her posing along with Nick, Madhu Chopra, Natasha, her husband Adar, Tamanna and Sudeep. Priyanka opted for a cheetah-print shirt and black denims for the get-together while Nick picked a white t-shirt and jeans, which he paired with a black shirt. Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra captioned it: "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you Natasha and Adar for being the best hosts. Here's to the next time."

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a grand Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. ICYDK, it was Nick's first ever Holi party and Priyanka made sure to make it memorable. The duo were joined by Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt at the bash also. The actress even shared pictures from the pre-party photoshoot. Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick's colorful pictures from the Holi party will make you love the festival even more. Check them out:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4.