Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have A Blast At Ambanis' Party

Holi 2020: Priyanka, Nick and Katrina Kaif at the Ambanis' party.

Highlights

  • Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party on Friday
  • Priyanka and Nick arrived first at the venue
  • Her mother was also there
New Delhi:

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal hosted a grand Holi Party at their Mumbai residence on Friday and it was made special by Priyanka Chopra, her singer husband Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Jacqueline Fernnadez, Huma Qureshi and many other celebrities from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra arrived at the party with her mother Madhur Chopra, brother Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress and her husband were twinning in white outfits and yellow footwear. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a white lehenga as she posed for the shutterbugs at the venue. Vicky Kaushal, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif, arrived shortly after her at the Ambanis.

He, just like others, picked a white shirt and denims as per the dress code. Sonali Bendre thought of doing something hatke and arrived at the celebrations in a yellow dress. Host Isha Ambani also stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs. Her brother Akash Ambani came along with wife Shloka Mehta.

Take a look at the pictures from the Ambanis' Holi party here:

Isha Ambani looked pretty in a multicoloured dress.

Namaste, from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Hey there, Katrina Kaif.

Sonali Bendre was among the first ones to arrive.

So happy, Vicky Kaushal!

Jacqueline Fernandez looked right out of a fairy tale in a floral print lehenga.

Couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in a good mood. While Rajkummar opted for a blue kurta, Patralekhaa went with the white dress code.

Huma Qureshi also patiently posed for the shutterbugs at the venue. She was all smiles.

Newly-wed Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra were also there.

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka were twinning in multi-coloured outfits.

Madhu Chopra was photographed with screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh. They both happily posed for the paparazzi. Madhur was wearing a white outfit while Mustaq opted for a red kurta.

Celebrities such as VJ Anusha Dandekar and Natasha Poonawala were also there.

Wish you all a happy holi in advance!

holi 2020ambanis holi partypriyanka chopra nick jonas holi party

