Refused Money For Holi, Man Bites Off Part Of Friend's Ear

Two men demanded money from bus conductor friend (Representational)

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for demanding money from a bus conductor friend for Holi and then assaulting him when he refused, Thane police said.

The incident happened in Gandhinagar locality, a Chitrasar police official said.

"Someshwar Paphal and Pankaj Ingle demanded money from bus conductor Arvind Giri. When he refused, Paphal bit his ear, severing a part of it, while the other assaulted him. Both were arrested," he added.

