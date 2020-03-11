Holi 2020: Rang Barse On Instagram Courtesy Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone And Other Stars

Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Bollywood stars celebrated Holi on Tuesday

They wished their fans on social media

"I think pink is my colour," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Even a day after Holi, the Internet is still brimming with colours and why shouldn't it; after all, it's not every day that we get special Holi wishes from our favourite Bollywood stars. Going by all the celebrities' posts, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the Coronavirus scare didn't dampen the festive spirits of the stars. While some of the actors bombarded social media by sharing colourful pictures of themselves, others extended their wishes by sharing heartfelt notes. Our favourite Holi picture turned out to be of Kareena Kapoor, who in her post revealed that pink is her colour. She shared a short video, in which one of her cheeks could be seen smeared in pink colour. "I think pink is my colour. Agree?" she wrote and then went on to share a similar photo of her son Taimur coloured in pink gulaal. "Looks like pink is his colour too," she wrote while sharing his picture on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sunny Leone's Holi wish was replete with colours and love. She shared an album, which featured her husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha Kaur and sons Asher and Noah smeared in gulaal. "Happy Holi everyone! Such a nice day with my beautiful family!" wrote the actress.

Sushmita Sen's style of wishing her fans was quite different. She gave us glimpses of her new look and wrote: "Cut them short and watch them grow. #newhaircut... Love the new look! I love you guys! Happy Holi!"

Lara Dutta's Holi wish was simply adorable as her post featured her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and her daughter Saira Bhupathi covered in colours. Take a look:

Seems like Sara Ali Khan had a wonderful time celebrating Holi in Varanasi.

Preity Zinta Instagrammed a video of herself and her husband Gene Goodenough celebrating Holi to the fullest. She also wished her husband, who celebrated his birthday on the same day, by sharing an adorable note that read: "Happy birthday, my love. May your life always be colourful, fun and loving. I'm so happy we found each other."

Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Neil Nitin Mukesh wished their fans on Holi:

