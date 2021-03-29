A Very Happy Holi From Taimur And Inaaya. See How They Celebrated The Festival

Inaaya with cousin Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

The Internet is bombarded with Holi greetings and on the special occasion, we got a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's festivities. Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of the cousins playing together on the festive occasion. "Happy Holi," she wrote, adding "Colours, happiness and joy." Meanwhile, Kareena's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also posted a video of the cousins playing with pichkaris on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Happy Holi" as the track Playtime plays in the backdrop.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

On her Instagram profile, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her son Taimur and she wrote: "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me."

Posting this clip on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Reminiscing the happy Holi days with Akshay Kumar and film producer Shabinaa." See the post shared by Kareena here:

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with daughter Inaaya and she wrote: "Colour me happy. Wishing everyone a happy and safe holi! Happy Holi."

Adding another super cute video of Inaaya on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Favourite festival by far! Happy Holi."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. They are co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan and Tashan. The actress announced her pregnancy memoir titled The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, on her son Taimur's fourth birthday in December last year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21.