Kareena Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic From Family Trip To London. 'Can't Wait To Be Back,' She Writes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Sunday, went down the memory lane as she remembered one of her old family trips to London. Reminiscing the trip, Kareena shared a throwback picture from the trip featuring herself with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor. The picture also featured Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor. The central focus of the picture is little Taimur sitting in a pram as the rest stand around him. Kareena looked stunning in a black coloured tank-top in the picture, as she sports a straw sun hat. Expressing her eagerness to get back to London, she wrote: "Always better together. PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

Check out Kareena's post here:

Several fans as well as celebrities reacted to the actress' post. "Can't wait," Kareena's sister Karisma wrote in the comments section and dropped several heart emojis. Karisma also re-shared the picture on her Instagram feed and wrote: "Missing family holidays."

Earlier on Saturday, the actress treated her fans to a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram. The picture received a lot of love from her fans as well as fellow celebrities. Kareena can be seen wearing a blue and white outfit in the picture.

Take a look at the gorgeous pic here:

Kareena recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan in February this year. The couple that got married in 2012 welcomed their first child Taimur four years later in 2016.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which also marks late actor Irrfan Khan's last film. She will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.