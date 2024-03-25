Holi 2024: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Festive Greetings From Serengeti

Image shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Actor Kareena Kapoor extended good wishes to her fans on Holi and shared pictures from her vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena treated fans with new pictures from her vacation.

In the first picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen looking across the expansive Serengeti National Park with their little munchkins.

Kareena wore a checkered blue shirt that she paired with wide-legged denim, while Saif sports a green shirt, grey trousers along with a red cap.

Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan look adorable in their casual looks.

Next image captured Kareena and Saif's romantic moment as they hold each other close while admiring the lush greenery.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "May the sky above you always be blue Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you... #Serengeti 2024."

Few days ago. Kareena shared a glimpse of her holiday.

In the picture, she looked gorgeous in a shirt and jeans, carrying a big bag on one shoulder. Her hair is tied in a bun as she enjoys the stunning Tanzanian view. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Waiting for 29th March like... #crew."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of Crew, and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

