Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs Post Wishes

Holi celebrations are in full swing and Bollywood celebrities are adding festive fervour to the special occasion by wishing their fans on social media. While some celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, shared throwback pictures from their Holi album, others have posted pictures of themselves playing Holi with their families and friends, all of which are accompanied with heartfelt wishes. From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna, the stars made the occasion extra special for their fans by extending their wishes on social media. Sharing a black-and-white throwback photo, which features Big B having fun with late actor Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor (who were brothers) at R.K. Studios, the Sholay actor wrote: "Holi at RK Studios... the best ... Raj Kapoor ji, Shammi Kapoor ji."

Big B also shared a collage of old pictures, which features his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha in different frames and wrote: "The days of past Holi's... with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan at RK Studios ... the best Holi."

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and wished his fans like this: "And to everybody here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe."

And to everybody here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

Rishi Kapoor shared a really old picture of himself from his childhood days, in which his face is covered in pink colour. "A young brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Coronavirus."

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

Here's how Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, her actor husband Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher, Neha Dhupia and Vidya Balan wished their fans on Holi.

Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe. https://t.co/5TtSI2slKb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 10, 2020

We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi. pic.twitter.com/P4oBndAOhy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 10, 2020

May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 10, 2020

