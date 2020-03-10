Holi 2020: How Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Celebrated The Festival Of Colours

Holi 2020: Kareena, Taimur and Saif photographed at their residence.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Holi with their son Taimur on Tuesday. The couple were photographed with the little munchkin at their residence in Mumbai and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Pataudis sure knows how to give festive goals. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, then you must take a look at their pictures. The trio were spotted twinning in white outfits. While Kareena picked an anarkali kurta, Saif and Taimur looked dashing in a kurta-pyjama set. The family visited their neighbours to celebrate the festival of colours. Check out the pictures from Kareena-Saif's Holi celebrations.

The trio were also photographed post their Holi party. This time, Saif and Taimur were spotted in much more casual outfits.

The glimpses from the Pataudis' Holi celebrations were also shared by Soha Ali Khan and her actor husband Kunal Kemmu. Sharing a picture of her daughter Inaaya applying colours to her face, Soha wrote: "Happy holi! A time to forgive even if you can't forget ... a time to spread happiness and love." Kunal posted an adorable picture of Taimur and Inaaya taking colours from his plate and revealed that he celebrated Holi almost after 12 years, all thanks to his daughter. "Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven't played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya, I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Saif Ali Khan's last release is Jawaani Jaaneman, in which he co-starred with debutant Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu. He has two films in the pipeline - Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara and Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2.