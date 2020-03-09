Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor 'Have Always Wanted To Work Together' But...

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor photographed at the screening of Mentalhood.

If you have ever wondered why Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have never been in a film together, here's your answer. Speaking at the screening of Karisma's new web-series Mentalhood in Mumbai, Kareena said it was the lack of a good script that has kept the sisters apart on screen; should an appropriate script present itself, a film might just be forthcoming. The 39-year-old actress told news agency IANS, "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script, then we will consider." Kareena and mother Babita Kapoor were at the screening of Mentalhood to cheer for 45-year-old Karisma.

The closest the sisters have come to appearing on a screen together was on the second season of Koffee With Karan where they were joined by Kareena's then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. The two actresses' careers have been fairly divergent. Karisma began acting in 1991 at a time when the Kapoor family frowned on its female members facing the arclights; she became one of the top stars of the decade, starring in hits such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani and Biwi No 1, and acclaimed films like Fiza and Zubeidaa. Her success broke the family taboo on women in films and in 2012, younger sister Kareena made her debut with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. Kareena also became a top star of her time, with film credits such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met and 3 Idiots.

Karisma put her career on hold after marrying businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, returning to films in a minor way after the marriage ended. Mentalhood, in which she stars as one of a group of mothers, is her first major roles in a while.

Speaking of Karisma's comeback, Kareena told IANS, "I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she is feeling very nervous. Mentalhood is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers."

Here's a picture from the screening ofMentalhood, posted by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram profile :

Mentalhood, produced by Ekta Kapoor, deals with the challenges of parenting and also stars Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri. At Saturday's special screening of Mentalhood, the guest list also included some of the film's cast as well as Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Good Newwz. She has Angrezi Medium releasing this week and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Mentalhood will start streaming March 11 onwards.