Mentalhood Trailer Launch - Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea and Others Make It A Starry Affair

The cast of Mentalhood photographed at the launch venue.

Mentalhood is a comedy-drama web-series

The web series is produced by Ekta Kapoor

The trailer of the upcoming web series Mentalhood, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was launched on Monday in a starry affair in Mumbai. The web-series is comedy-drama on six "supermoms" who "manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children." Mentalhood stars Karisma Kapoor in the leading role. The trailer launch of the web-series was attended by the cast of Mentalhood including Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and the producer Ekta Kapoor. They happily posed for the cameras.

Karisma Kapoor was all smiles for the camera as she made heads turn in her red outfit.

Ekta Kapoor looked pretty in a dark blue gown as she posed with Karisma.

Dino Morea posed with the poster of the upcoming web series. He wore a blue hoodie and jeans for the evening.

Tillotama Shome and Sandhya Mridul looked pretty as they posed with the poster of Mentalhood.

Ekta Kapoor posted the trailer of Mentalhood on Monday, on her Instagram profile and wrote, "It's finally here, my 3.5 years of labour and this is the trailer of the baby we deliver on March 11. It's takes a village to raise a child and we (all moms) are the village. The rules of parenting have changed. Motherhood ki iss arena mein koi safe zone nahi hai, its an all out war between 6 #Supermoms (In this arena of motherhood there are no safe zones, it is an all-out war between six supermoms). Har parent ki apni-apni strategy hai, sabka apna-apna game, with only one aim - to be the best of the best (Every parent has their own strategy and game with the only aim to be the best of the best). Step into this Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on ALT balaji & ZEE5 Premium."

Have a look at the trailer of Mentalhood here:

Mentalhood showcases the roller-coaster ride that mothers witness to provide the best upbringing to their children. The web-series is slated to stream on the online streaming platform ALT Balaji and ZEE5 Premium from March 11.